Turkish Army 'Neutralizes' 5 Members of Kurdish Forces in Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Thursday its special forces had neutralized five members of the Kurdistan Workers Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG) in northern Syria.

"Five PKK/YPG terrorists who were found to be preparing for an attack on the territory of Operation Euphrates Shield were neutralized during a successful operation by our special forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish military uses the word "neutralize" to say that someone was either killed, injured or has surrendered.

Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria in recent years, mostly against Kurdish militants, such as the Olive Branch and the Euphrates Shield. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.