The Turkish armed forces have started preparations to evacuate three military bases in Syria's western provinces of Hama and Idlib, a Syrian security source told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Turkish armed forces have started preparations to evacuate three military bases in Syria's western provinces of Hama and Idlib, a Syrian security source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Syria's Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing its own sources in the opposition, that the command of the Turkish military had decided to liquidate its observation post No.9 near Morek - one of its largest in the Idlib de-escalation zone - after the military object was surrounded by the Syrian army for a long period, rendering it dysfunctional.

"The Turkish forces are preparing to evacuate their bases in Morek, Shir Maghar and Alsurman.

[They] are dismantling today the equipment and pack it as part of arrangements to evacuate these bases," the source said.

Two of these military points - Morek and Shir Maghar - are located in Hama, while Alsurman is situated in Idlib's district of Maarat al-Numan. All of them are in the areas liberated by the Syrian army.

"It is expected that they will withdraw in the areas bordering Turkey's territory," the source added.

Starting mid-September, the Turkish army reinforced its position in the de-escalation zone by deploying 10 military columns across the border, according to Al-Watan.