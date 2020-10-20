UrduPoint.com
Turkish Army Prepares To Withdraw From 3 Strongholds In Syria's Hama, Idlib - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:24 PM

The Turkish armed forces have started preparations to evacuate three military bases in Syria's western provinces of Hama and Idlib, a Syrian security source told Sputnik on Tuesday

On Monday, Syria's Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing its own sources in the opposition, that the command of the Turkish military had decided to liquidate its observation post No.9 near Morek - one of its largest in the Idlib de-escalation zone - after the military object was surrounded by the Syrian army for a long period, rendering it dysfunctional.

"The Turkish forces are preparing to evacuate their bases in Morek, Shir Maghar and Alsurman.

[They] are dismantling today the equipment and pack it as part of arrangements to evacuate these bases," the source said.

Two of these military points - Morek and Shir Maghar - are located in Hama, while Alsurman is situated in Idlib's district of Maarat al-Numan. All of them are in the areas liberated by the Syrian army.

"It is expected that they will withdraw in the areas bordering Turkey's territory," the source added.

Starting mid-September, the Turkish army reinforced its position in the de-escalation zone by deploying 10 military columns across the border, according to Al-Watan.

