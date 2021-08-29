Turkish Army Receives Cutting-Edge Bayraktar Akinci Combat Drones - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The latest Turkish-developed Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has joined the army's fleet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Today, we welcome the addition of the Bayraktar Akinci heavy drone, one of the best in the world, to our army's arsenal. It is another symbol of our independence.

Turkey has become the third leading country to have such technology. We are determined to make Turkey a leader in unmanned fighter technology," Erdogan said at the drone delivery ceremony.

Bayraktar is a medium altitude long endurance combat drone with missiles on a sling, produced primarily for the Turkish army.

The Akinci, a longer and wider version of the Bayraktar drone, was designed to perform strategic tasks. It has a 20-meter (65 feet) wingspan and two 450-horsepower engines.