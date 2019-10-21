UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Army Surrounded By Syrian One In Ras Al-Ain, Soon To Leave - Syrian Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Turkish Army Surrounded by Syrian One in Ras al-Ain, Soon to Leave - Syrian Lawmaker

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Syrian Army has surrounded the Turkish one in the border town of Ras al-Ain in north Syria, where Ankara has launched a military operation, and the Turkish forces are soon to withdraw from that area, member of the Syrian parliament, Jansit Kazan, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state-run broadcaster said that the Turkish troops entered Ras al-Ain after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had left it. Shortly after, the SDF and Ankara confirmed the report.

"The Turkish Army might possibly be inside Ras al-Ain, but it will not last for long, it [the army] will retreat ... the Turkish Army is already surrounded by the Syrian one. So we are not afraid," Kazan said when asked whether the towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad had completely gone under the Turkish control.

The lawmaker stressed that even though the priority is now given to the diplomatic front of settling the conflict in Syria, Damascus will not tolerate any foreign occupation of the Syrian territory.

"There will be no Turks. Even if there are Kurds, they will be within the Syrian state and under the protection of the Syrian Army.

Under no circumstance we accept occupation of any kind - neither by Turkey, nor by anybody else after nine years of war," Kazan said.

She claimed that Syria's north would be subject to "certain agreements in the interests of the Syrian government," and added that Damascus highly appreciated the help of its allies, especially Moscow, in countering the terrorist threat.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in north Syria. The offensive is part of Ankara's goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Ankara are interchangeable, and create a safe zone where Turkey could relocate part of some 3.6 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts. Ras al-Ain was the town where the air component of the operation began.

Operation Peace Spring is currently on hold for 120 hours as per the agreement between Ankara and Washington.

Last Sunday, the administration of the Kurdish authority in north Syria announced striking a deal with the Syrian government under which the latter committed to send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Moscow Turkey Washington Parliament Damascus Kazan Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Border Sunday From Government Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

5 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

6 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

7 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

7 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.