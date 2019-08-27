UrduPoint.com
Turkish Army To Enter Safe Zone In Northern Syria Soon - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:10 AM

Turkish Army to Enter Safe Zone in Northern Syria Soon - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Turkish army will soon enter the safe zone in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

On August 7, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on the safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey, which views the Kurdish militias, operating in Syria's northern areas, as a threat to national security. The agreement, in particular, envisaged the establishment of a joint US-Turkish operations center to coordinate the efforts.

"Our drones, helicopters are already operating in the safe zone in Syria.

In the near future, we expect our ground forces to enter there," Erdogan told his supporters in the Turkish town of Malazgirt, as wired by the A Haber broadcaster.

The president added that in case of US delays on implementing the reached agreement, Ankara had clear plans that would be immediately put in place.

Damascus has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the international law.

