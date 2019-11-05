UrduPoint.com
Turkish Authorities Capture IS Leader Baghdadi's Sister, Her Family - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:41 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Turkish authorities have detained the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) Abu Bakr Baghdadi's older sister and her family in northern Syria, media reported, citing senior Turkish official.

According to The New York Times newspaper, 65-year-old Rasmiya was captured on Monday evening in the city of Azaz in the province of Aleppo in northern Syria, where she lived with her husband and relatives.

Capturing Baghdadi's sister, who is also believed to be affiliated with the terrorist organization, would provide crucial information for the intelligence, the source said as cited by the media outlet.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by the US troops. According to the US leader, the number one terrorist was under the Pentagon's surveillance for quite some time before the conditions were ripe to eliminate him. Later, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia did not have reliable information that the US military had carried out an operation to "destroy" Baghdadi.

