UrduPoint.com

Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots In Ankara Over Fight With Syrian Refugees - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over Fight With Syrian Refugees - Spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said on Thursday that the riots in Ankara over a street fight between local residents and Syrian refugees were a provocation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The spokesperson for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said on Thursday that the riots in Ankara over a street fight between local residents and Syrian refugees were a provocation.

The riots erupted on Wednesday night following a brawl between Turks and Syrians in one of the parks of Ankara's Altindag district, during which an 18-year-old Turk was killed. Two Syrians were reportedly detained after the incident.

"We are very sad about the incident in Altindag and the death of our citizen. However, some forces tried to take advantage of the situation for provocations.

The crimes have a specific perpetrator, and the court is the place for complaints. We are monitoring the concerns of our citizens and taking the necessary measures," Celik said on Twitter.

After the incident, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas called for the development of an action plan for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The Turkish NTV channel reported that last night several dozen residents of the Altindag region began to smash up shops and cars belonging to Syrians. After the police intervened, the riots stopped. According to the Ankara security department, 76 people were detained.

Related Topics

Riots Police Syria Twitter Ankara Refugee Court Sad

Recent Stories

Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as ..

Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as Taliban Step Up Offensive

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment i ..

Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment in tourism

3 minutes ago
 Alhamra completes preparations for Independence Da ..

Alhamra completes preparations for Independence Day celebrations

3 minutes ago
 Control Room set up to meet any untoward situation ..

Control Room set up to meet any untoward situation in Shaheed Benazirabad

8 minutes ago
 TEVT SSP, TEVTA organize session to initiate WBT i ..

TEVT SSP, TEVTA organize session to initiate WBT in distt Peshawar

8 minutes ago
 US mandates Covid-19 shots for federal health care ..

US mandates Covid-19 shots for federal health care workers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.