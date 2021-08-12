Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over Fight With Syrian Refugees - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The spokesperson for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, said on Thursday that the riots in Ankara over a street fight between local residents and Syrian refugees were a provocation.

The riots erupted on Wednesday night following a brawl between Turks and Syrians in one of the parks of Ankara's Altindag district, during which an 18-year-old Turk was killed. Two Syrians were reportedly detained after the incident.

"We are very sad about the incident in Altindag and the death of our citizen. However, some forces tried to take advantage of the situation for provocations.

The crimes have a specific perpetrator, and the court is the place for complaints. We are monitoring the concerns of our citizens and taking the necessary measures," Celik said on Twitter.

After the incident, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas called for the development of an action plan for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The Turkish NTV channel reported that last night several dozen residents of the Altindag region began to smash up shops and cars belonging to Syrians. After the police intervened, the riots stopped. According to the Ankara security department, 76 people were detained.