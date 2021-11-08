UrduPoint.com

Turkish Authorities Discuss Counterterrorist Operations at Monday Meeting - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The issue of counterterrorist operations is on the agenda of the Turkish government meeting on Monday, the NTV broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss a possible cross-border operation with the cabinet on Monday.

According to NTV, the meeting will focus on the COVID-19 response, minimum wages, counterterrorist operations and foreign policy issues.

Erdogan is expected to deliver an address to the nation after the meeting.

