MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The enhanced security measures are in effect in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, the passage to the central squares and Istiklal Street is carried out after police checks, Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Police units are present in many streets of Beyoglu, Sisli and Besiktas districts in the European part of Istanbul while traffic police stop suspicious vehicles to check drivers and passengers.

The central Taksim Square is surrounded by barriers, which can only be accessed through inspection, and women are checked by female police officers.

At the entrance to Istiklal Street, where in November the terrorist attack took place, a similar search is carried out.

Earlier in the day, Governor of Istanbul province Ali Yerlikaya said that more than 46,000 police officers are providing security for the city on New Year's Eve.

On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured. The attacker, Ahlam Albashir, confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey.