Turkish Authorities Launch Probe Into Istanbul Mayor Over Criticism of Canal Project

The Turkish Interior Ministry has launched a probe into Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu over his public opposition to the proposed canal project intended to serve as an alternative to the Bosphorus, mayoral spokesman Murat Ongun said Monday

The Istanbul Canal project has been a longtime aspiration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who himself was mayor of the metropolis. The proposed $9.8-billion project seeks to construct a 28 miles canal linking the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara in order to relieve shipping pressure off the Bosphorus. The ambitious idea never garnered widespread support among the Turkish public.

"The Property Inspection Department of the Interior Ministry initiated an investigation against Ekrem Imamoglu in connection with his statements: 'Either the canal or Istanbul' and 'Who needs the Istanbul Canal?'" Ongun tweeted.

According to the spokesman, Imamoglu is being investigated on the grounds that advertising campaigns and posters deriding the project violated the articles of the constitution prohibiting public resources from being used against "the integrity of the administration and state policy.

"

Imamoglu has become a rare voice of true opposition in the Turkish political landscape dominated by Erdogan's ruling party, AKP. The mayor was elected in 2019, becoming the first non-AKP candidate to head the municipality in over 25 years.

Imamoglu has been a vocal critic of the canal project and regularly speaks out against it in television appearances and public messaging.

Opinion polls consistently find that the majority of Turks oppose the project, believing it to pose a danger to the region's natural and historical wealth. Ankara maintains the canal can bring in an additional $1 billion to the state's coffers.