Turkish Authorities Meeting With UN High Commissioner For Refugees - Foreign Ministry

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is on a visit to Turkey where he is discussing migration and refugee-related subjects with the local authorities, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

"During the meetings with Grandi ... migration and refugee related subjects, which are at the top of the international agenda, will be discussed in detail," the ministry said in a Wednesday statement.

Grandi's visit started on Tuesday and will last until Saturday, September 11, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The high commissioner for refugees is expected to visit the capital, Ankara, as well as the southeastern provinces of Sanliurfa (Urfa) and Gaziantep.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara expected its 2016 migration deal with the European Union to be revised, because of the anticipated influx of refugees from Afghanistan.

Turkey will not agree to accept new migrants from Afghanistan, Cavusoglu emphasized last Thursday.

