Turkish Authorities Order Closure Of Museums, Pools, Gyms In Istanbul From November 19

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The office of mayor of Turkey's Istanbul announced the closure of all city museums, swimming pools and sports complexes from November 19 to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Earlier in November, the administration of the governor of Istanbul said people aged 65 and over can only go outside from 10:00 a.m to 04:00 p.m.

"In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Istanbul mayor's office has taken a number of measures. From November 19, all sports complexes, swimming pools and museums (except those located in open areas) will be closed," the official website of the mayor's office said.

According to the ministry of health, the single-day increase in the coronavirus cases in Turkey on Monday was 3,316 with 94 deaths, marking the highest rate of infections since the end of April.

To date, Turkey has confirmed more than 414,270 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 11,507, according to the World Heath Organization.

