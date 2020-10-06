UrduPoint.com
Turkish Authorities Prevent 144 Migrants From Crossing Into Greece - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

The Turkish coast guard has prevented 144 undocumented migrants from crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos by boat, media reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Turkish coast guard has prevented 144 undocumented migrants from crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos by boat, media reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

According to the Anadolu news agency, foreign nationals from different countries were detained while attempting to cross into Greece by a wooden boat in the Aegean Sea near the coast of the Canakkale province.

The suspected organizer of the illegal crossing was arrested, the publication said.

Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa. The migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, primarily via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans. Many of them die in shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea.

