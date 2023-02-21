Turkish Authorities Refute Conspiracy Theory About Quakes Causing Flashes

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 06:34 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Bright flashes in the sky during the earthquakes on February 20 in southeastern Turkey are quite natural and have not been caused by some sort of special system responsible for quakes, the Turkish president's office said on Tuesday.

On Monday, social media users started to post photos of a bright blue flash that allegedly appeared in the sky moments before the earthquakes, with some claiming they had been caused by the US High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). This phenomenon was allegedly seen in regions on the border between Turkey and Syria.

"When (earth) plates begin to move, energy is released, on the other hand, shocks cause changes in the power grid, that is why bright flashes may appear. Such flashes can reach an altitude of 200 meters (over 650 feet), under some circumstances they look like lightning," the office's statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The flashes occur only during shocks and they disappear afterwards, the statement added.

HAARP was established in 1993 to study the highest part of Earth's atmosphere - the ionosphere.

It includes a 3.6 megawatt radio station in Alaska with numerous antennas that are reportedly capable of ionizing small areas in the atmosphere. The system has become the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. Thus, proponents of such theories argue that HAARP is capable of causing devastating natural disasters, including flood, droughts and earthquakes, and even controlling people's minds. In 2010, some individuals accused the US government of using HAARP to cause extremely hot temperatures in central Russia.

Similar flashes and flames were registered in 1927 during powerful earthquakes in Crimea. Then, they were attributed to the ignition of methane escaping from the bottom of the sea through cracks caused by seismic movements. According to other theories, it was hydrogen sulfide dissolved in the lower layers of the Black Sea, which, again, escaped from the water due to the earthquake.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. According to the latest data, six people died and around 300 were injured.

World

