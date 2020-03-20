Turkish Authorities to Close All Mosques Across Country on Friday Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Turkish authorities decided to shut down all mosques across the country on Friday to contain the further spread of COVID-19, the president of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas, said on Thursday.

On Monday, Turkey suspended collective prayers in mosques due to the situation with coronavirus, while individual prayers remained permitted.

"All mosques will be closed tomorrow as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, and Friday prayers will not be performed," Erbas said in a statement.

So far, Turkey registered over 190 COVID-19 cases in the country, and three people have died from the disease.