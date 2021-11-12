Turkish Aviation Body Confirms Citizens of Iraq, Syria, Yemen Banned From Flights to Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority confirmed on Friday that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen would not be allowed on flights to Minsk given the migration crisis at the Polish-Berlarusian border.

Earlier in the day, a source in Turkish Airlines told Sputnik that the carrier would no longer accept citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on flights to Minsk, with the exception of those holding diplomatic passports and Belarusian residence permits.

"Due to the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who want to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to buy tickets and board until further notice," the authority tweeted.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the European Union is discussing sanctions against Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines over their alleged involvement in bringing migrants to Belarus. On Thursday, the European Commission said that Brussels would look into the option of sanctioning airlines engaged in transferring migrants to Belarus as part of a fifth sanctions package against Minsk, expected early next week. Moscow said that media reports of possible sanctions against Aeroflot are unfounded.

Commenting on the reports, Ankara said it deplores the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border but has nothing to do with the situation.