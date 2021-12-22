Turkish, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties in Phone Talks - Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of issues, including the development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investment, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

According to the latter, the parties highlighted mutual endeavors to strengthen bilateral relations and to develop the dialogue at various levels.

On December 1, Cavusoglu and Makei held talks in Sweden on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Ministerial Council. Cavusoglu posted on Twitter later that day that the parties discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and migration issues.