Turkish Body Offers Advanced Health Training

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:48 PM

ERHIOPIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey's organ transplant foundation offered advanced health training to Ethiopian surgeons, physicians, nurses and coordinators.

The first of three training programs organized by the Turkish Society of Intensive Care (TYBD) in collaboration with the Ethiopian Ministry of Health began on Wednesday in the capital Addis Ababa.

"42 physicians, nurses and coordinators are participating in the first training program on Intensive Medical Care," Eyup Kahveci, president of the Turkish Transplant Foundation, told Anadolu Agency.

"Until now we have organized many training programs in Turkey, and the number of Ethiopians who have attended our programs organized in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya stands at 100," Kahveci said.

"As part of our study visit here in Ethiopia, we are aiming to provide three training seminars, one in Intensive Medical Care, another in Stem Cell Transplant and the third in Organ Donation Transplant," he added.

According to him, beneficiaries include transplant surgeons, physicians, coordinators and nurses as well as intensive care professionals.

"Definitely it is going to be helpful because Turkey has long experience in different medical services and care," Leja Hamza Juhar, one of trainees who is an internist and nephrologist, told Anadolu Agency.

"This training would have great added value to our experience and our future practice," he said.

"There are lots of advanced technologies that we do not have and may be in the future we will be collaborating with TYBD in this area," Leja added.

