Open Menu

Turkish Center Alperen Sengun Signs 5-year, $185M Extension With Houston Rockets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Turkish center Alperen Sengun signs 5-year, $185M extension with Houston Rockets

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Turkish center Alperen Sengun has extended his contract with the Houston Rockets, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $185-million rookie extension, according to a statement from the Rockets.

Sengun delivered a standout performance during the 2023-24 season, averaging a career-high 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. This marked his best season so far in his three-year career with the team.

Sengun was drafted 16th overall by the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft after leaving Turkish club Besiktas.

Related Topics

Houston From Best

Recent Stories

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

8 minutes ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

28 minutes ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

52 minutes ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

16 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

17 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

17 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

17 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

16 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

17 hours ago

More Stories From World