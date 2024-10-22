Turkish center Alperen Sengun signs 5-year, $185M extension with Houston Rockets

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Turkish center Alperen Sengun has extended his contract with the Houston Rockets, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $185-million rookie extension, according to a statement from the Rockets.

Sengun delivered a standout performance during the 2023-24 season, averaging a career-high 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. This marked his best season so far in his three-year career with the team.

Sengun was drafted 16th overall by the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft after leaving Turkish club Besiktas.