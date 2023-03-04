Turkish chef distributes kebab to quake victims

A chef in southern Trkiye's Adana province is distributing kebabs to earthquake victims

OSMANIYE, Trkiye, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :- A chef in southern Trkiye's Adana province is distributing kebabs to earthquake victims.

Yasar Aydin said he makes 6,000 sandwiches a day for earthquake victims and rescue teams working on the field.

Traveling from city to city every day, mostly to villages, he said he not only distributes kebabs but also dry legumes, food, clothes, stoves, heaters, and generators.

"I will go to all the districts and villages in every province affected by the earthquake. These are the things we can do, together we will heal these wounds," he said.

He also delivered food to the relatives of the earthquake victims who were brought to Adana for treatment, he said, adding that his son is also helping him.