Turkish, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, Situation in Middle East- Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the situation in Ukraine, the middle East and the situation of Uighurs in China during Wang's visit to Ankara, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"During the talks, the situations in Ukraine, the Middle East, the global financial system were discussed. The situation of Uighurs in China was also discussed," the source said.