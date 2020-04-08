UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Chinese Presidents Discuss Joint Coronavirus Response

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:43 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have discussed the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have discussed the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday.

"President @RTErdogan and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on the fight against COVID-19 during a phone call," the presidential office tweeted.

The number of coronavirus infections globally has passed 1.4 million, with more than 83,000 dying from related complications, according to Johns Hopkins University. China, once the epicenter of the outbreak, has been easing restrictions on public life amid a steady decline in new cases.

Your Thoughts and Comments

