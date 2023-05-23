UrduPoint.com

Turkish Citizen Shot Dead In Center Of Abkhazia's Capital Of Sukhum - Prosecutors

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 11:30 PM

A Turkish citizen was killed on Tuesday during a shooting in the center of Abkhazia's capital, Sukhum, while four other people were wounded, the Abkhaz Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A Turkish citizen was killed on Tuesday during a shooting in the center of Abkhazia's capital, Sukhum, while four other people were wounded, the Abkhaz Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

"Today, on May 23, Turkish citizen Aydin Ahmet, born in 2002, was killed as a result of a gun shooting in the city of Sukhum at the intersection of Sakharov Street and Ardzinba Street at 14:10 Moscow time (11:10 GMT)," the office said in a statement.

It added that four more people have been hospitalized with wounds, among them a teenager born in 2009.

The general prosecutor's office said that a criminal case was initiated by the Sukhum prosecutor's office and an investigation was launched to determine the identity of the attacker and circumstances of the shooting.

