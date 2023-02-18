Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit village ask for aid to be delivered to needier regions

(@FahadShabbir)

Heartened by the help they have gotten since last week's powerful earthquakes, a group of Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in Hatay, southern T�rkiye are now asking that aid be diverted to areas of greater need.

Although luckily no lives were lost as a result of the last week's quakes, the village of Vakifli in the Samandag district, population 130, saw some 30 residents fled the region for Istanbul out of fear following aftershocks.

Berc Kartun, the administrative head of Vakifli, told Anadolu that locals experienced great fear after the Feb. 6 quakes and shied away from entering their homes due to follow-up shocks.

Thanks to a passenger bus, organized by the Istanbul-based Armenian patriarchate, around 45 people � 30 locals and 15 others from nearby Iskenderun � left the area.

Saying that aid has poured into the village since the first day after the quakes, Kartun thanked all those who gave so generously.

"Honestly, I didn't expect that much. Good job, we have many benefactors in T�rkiye." Also praising officials for their efforts to help quake victims, he said: "They ask if we need anything more. So we're very good, we don't need anything (more).

"They called us from everywhere, from municipalities, from the Turkish Red Crescent to help," he added. Kartun said they turned this aid down, saying: "Give (it) to those in need, we've got enough." "There's no point in hoarding, it's better if it reaches those who need it. We have enough supplies for about a month right now," he added.

Kartun said he hopes T�rkiye's southernmost Hatay, also known as the "city of civilizations," where people from all nationalities live in brotherhood, will return to its former glory as soon as possible.