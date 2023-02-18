UrduPoint.com

Turkish Citizens Of Armenian Origin In Quake-hit Village Ask For Aid To Be Delivered To Needier Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit village ask for aid to be delivered to needier regions

Heartened by the help they have gotten since last week's powerful earthquakes, a group of Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in Hatay, southern T�rkiye are now asking that aid be diverted to areas of greater need.

HATAY, T�rkiye (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :� Heartened by the help they have gotten since last week's powerful earthquakes, a group of Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in Hatay, southern T�rkiye are now asking that aid be diverted to areas of greater need.

Although luckily no lives were lost as a result of the last week's quakes, the village of Vakifli in the Samandag district, population 130, saw some 30 residents fled the region for Istanbul out of fear following aftershocks.

Berc Kartun, the administrative head of Vakifli, told Anadolu that locals experienced great fear after the Feb. 6 quakes and shied away from entering their homes due to follow-up shocks.

Thanks to a passenger bus, organized by the Istanbul-based Armenian patriarchate, around 45 people � 30 locals and 15 others from nearby Iskenderun � left the area.

Saying that aid has poured into the village since the first day after the quakes, Kartun thanked all those who gave so generously.

"Honestly, I didn't expect that much. Good job, we have many benefactors in T�rkiye." Also praising officials for their efforts to help quake victims, he said: "They ask if we need anything more. So we're very good, we don't need anything (more).

"They called us from everywhere, from municipalities, from the Turkish Red Crescent to help," he added. Kartun said they turned this aid down, saying: "Give (it) to those in need, we've got enough." "There's no point in hoarding, it's better if it reaches those who need it. We have enough supplies for about a month right now," he added.

Kartun said he hopes T�rkiye's southernmost Hatay, also known as the "city of civilizations," where people from all nationalities live in brotherhood, will return to its former glory as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Job Hatay Iskenderun Istanbul All From

Recent Stories

Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign r ..

Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign reserves

40 seconds ago
 Dubai Police announces Diploma in explosives scien ..

Dubai Police announces Diploma in explosives science

15 minutes ago
 Planing Minister surrenders expensive official veh ..

Planing Minister surrenders expensive official vehicle

46 seconds ago
 China aid delivery to T�rkiye reaches 600 tons: ..

China aid delivery to T�rkiye reaches 600 tons: Turkish ambassador

47 seconds ago
 Moldova's Sandu Says Air Defense Systems Needed fo ..

Moldova's Sandu Says Air Defense Systems Needed for Regional Security

50 seconds ago
 Japanese, South Korean Military Gauge Range of Nor ..

Japanese, South Korean Military Gauge Range of North's Latest Missile

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.