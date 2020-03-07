(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered that the Turkish coast guard bars refugees from crossing the sea border with Greece due to a threat to their security, according to a tweet of the coast guard

"Due to the instructions of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the follow-up of our Minister of Internal Affairs, Suleyman Soylu, illegal immigrants are not allowed to cross the Aegean Sea due to the dangerous sea crossings," the Turkish coast guard wrote on Twitter, as cited by the Greek Reporter news outlet.

Ankara said last month, amid tensions in Syria's Idlib province, it could no longer restrain the flow of refugees from Syria, and then opened its borders. Following this decision, thousands of migrants have been trying to enter Greece through Turkey. Police and army units have been deployed to the border.