UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Coast Guard Rescues 85 Migrants In Aegean Sea After Greece Rejects Vessel- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:54 PM

Turkish Coast Guard Rescues 85 Migrants in Aegean Sea After Greece Rejects Vessel- Reports

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 85 migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek forces rejected a vessel and directed it back into Turkish territorial waters, domestic media reports on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 85 migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek forces rejected a vessel and directed it back into Turkish territorial waters, domestic media reports on Thursday.

According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, which cited unnamed sources, the vessel set sail from Ayvacik, in Canakkale province, for the Greek island of Lesbos, the landing site for most migrants traveling from Turkey.

The vessel asked for help from the Turkish Coast Guard after it was pushed back by Greek forces, the agency reported. Those on board the boat were given food and clothes by Turkish officials, the agency added.

On Tuesday, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that it was deeply concerned by the Greek government's plans to close up to 60 refugee camps, which could see tens of thousands of vulnerable people evicted from their current accommodation.

Since 2014, more than 1.2 million migrants and asylum seekers have entered Greece either by sea or by land, including more than 860,000 in 2015 at the height of the European Union's migrant crisis, according to data provided by UNHCR.

An estimated 9,935 migrants and asylum seekers have reached Greece in the first six months of 2020, according to the UN agency.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey European Union Canakkale Greece SITE 2015 2020 Media From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’

25 minutes ago

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

46 minutes ago

US, Taiwan Hold Virtual Dialogue on COVID-19 - Sta ..

1 minute ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

1 minute ago

PSM to be privatized to avoid huge burden on natio ..

1 minute ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 43 Million - Labo ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.