Turkish Coast Guard Rescues At Least 19 Asylum Seekers In Mediterranean Sea - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:11 PM

Turkish Coast Guard Rescues at Least 19 Asylum Seekers in Mediterranean Sea - Reports

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued at least 19 asylum seekers after a boat carrying them sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the country's southern province of Mersin, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued at least 19 asylum seekers after a boat carrying them sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the country's southern province of Mersin, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

Thirteen of those 19 rescued were Syrians who were injured and subsequently hospitalized in the provinces of Mersin and Antalya, the news agency added.

Turkey is often used by refugees, migrants and asylum seekers as a transit point to enter Europe, especially since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. According to the UN refugee agency, Turkey hosts approximately four million refugees � more than any other country.

