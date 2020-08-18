UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Coast Guard Rescues Over 40 Asylum Seekers In Aegean Sea - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Turkish Coast Guard Rescues Over 40 Asylum Seekers in Aegean Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Turkey has rescued 42 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea while trying to reach Greece's Lesbos island, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The media outlet claimed that the Greek coast guard pushed the irregular migrants back into Turkey's territorial waters, upon which they were rescued off the coast of the Ayvalik district in the Balikesir province.

A group of 38 Somalians, two Kenyans and two Syrians were subsequently taken to the provincial migration authority, the news agency noted.

Turkey is often used by refugees, migrants and asylum seekers as a transit point to enter Europe, especially since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. According to the UN refugee agency, Turkey hosts approximately four million refugees ” more than any other country.

Ankara often claims that Athens deliberately abandons asylum seekers and sends them back into Turkish waters, while Greece accuses Turkey of intentionally pushing migrants to the European Union for political reasons.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Europe Turkey European Union Athens Balikesir Greece Media Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

12 minutes ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

28 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

57 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Visits from Bait Al Oudâ€™ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.