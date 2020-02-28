UrduPoint.com
Turkish Communications Director Says Putin, Erdogan Agree To Meet Soon - Reports

Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:27 PM

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in their recent phone conversation to hold a face-to-face meeting soon, Anadolu news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in their recent phone conversation to hold a face-to-face meeting soon, Anadolu news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said earlier on Friday that the leaders had only agreed to "study the possibility to hold a top-level meeting" in the near future, during the phone call, held amid new tensions in Idlib.

