Turkish Company Baykar Confirms Ukraine Purchased Its Drones

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:07 PM

Ukraine has already purchased Turkish Bayraktar drones, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not planning to visit a production site during his trip to Turkey on Saturday, the developer company, Baykar, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ukraine has already purchased Turkish Bayraktar drones, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not planning to visit a production site during his trip to Turkey on Saturday, the developer company, Baykar, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Zelenskyy is not going to visit our plant.

There is no preparation for this. If the president of Ukraine discusses military cooperation, then not with us, but with the Ministry of Defense and the presidential administration. What is connected with us is the purchase [by the Ukrainians] of drones, including attack drones. But they have already bought them," Baykar said.

