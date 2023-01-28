Turkish Company to Develop Software for Sharing Intel Across NATO Headquarters - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish defense company Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik ve Ticaret AS (STM) has won bids to develop software that will allow sharing intelligence information across all NATO headquarters and bases, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday

The news agency specified that STM won two bids placed by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI), responsible for the procurement, installation and maintenance of information and communications systems of NATO command and control.

NCI and STM signed a contract following negotiations on the project, Anadolu said, adding that all NATO headquarters and bases would be using the future software.

The implementation of the project is expected to take around 3.

5 years, according to the news agency.

Turkish Defense Industry Agency President Ismail Demir told Anadolu that his country's defense industry had made considerable progress over the past years, drastically reducing the dependence on imported defense items and establishing itself as a major exporter, including in the software field.

"I am confident that the defense industry will continue to contribute to Turkey's export targets, offering solutions and high value-added products," Demir was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Thanks to Turkey's considerable information capabilities, domestic specialists have achieved remarkable results in the international arena, the official noted.