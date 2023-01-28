UrduPoint.com

Turkish Company To Develop Software For Sharing Intel Across NATO Headquarters - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Turkish Company to Develop Software for Sharing Intel Across NATO Headquarters - Reports

Turkish defense company Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik ve Ticaret AS (STM) has won bids to develop software that will allow sharing intelligence information across all NATO headquarters and bases, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Turkish defense company Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik ve Ticaret AS (STM) has won bids to develop software that will allow sharing intelligence information across all NATO headquarters and bases, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

The news agency specified that STM won two bids placed by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI), responsible for the procurement, installation and maintenance of information and communications systems of NATO command and control.

NCI and STM signed a contract following negotiations on the project, Anadolu said, adding that all NATO headquarters and bases would be using the future software.

The implementation of the project is expected to take around 3.

5 years, according to the news agency.

Turkish Defense Industry Agency President Ismail Demir told Anadolu that his country's defense industry had made considerable progress over the past years, drastically reducing the dependence on imported defense items and establishing itself as a major exporter, including in the software field.

"I am confident that the defense industry will continue to contribute to Turkey's export targets, offering solutions and high value-added products," Demir was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Thanks to Turkey's considerable information capabilities, domestic specialists have achieved remarkable results in the international arena, the official noted.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Company Progress All Industry

Recent Stories

Lawyer's assistant bullet raided body found

Lawyer's assistant bullet raided body found

6 minutes ago
 Speakers for fast-track implementation of Russia-P ..

Speakers for fast-track implementation of Russia-Pakistan energy agreements

3 minutes ago
 About 150 Personal Data Leaks Occurred in Russia i ..

About 150 Personal Data Leaks Occurred in Russia in 2022 - Media Watchdog

3 minutes ago
 Shiffrin one away from Stenmark's all-time record ..

Shiffrin one away from Stenmark's all-time record after Czech win

3 minutes ago
 Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship

Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.