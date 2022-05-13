UrduPoint.com

Turkish Consulate General In Paris Attacked With Improvised Explosive Device - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 06:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Turkish Consulate General in Paris has been attacked with an improvised explosive device, which resulted in damages of the walls and windows, media reported.

The incident left no people injured, the Son Dakika news portal reported on late Thursday.

Police of Paris have launched an investigation into the incident.

Security measures at the territory of the Consulate General have been boosted after the attack.

