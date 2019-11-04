UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Acquits Opposition Journalist, Releases 2 More Public Figures - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Turkish Court Acquits Opposition Journalist, Releases 2 More Public Figures - Reports

A court in the Turkish biggest city of Istanbul acquitted on Monday opposition journalist Mehmet Altan as well as two more public figures - Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak - who had been arrested over suspected links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, national media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A court in the Turkish biggest city of Istanbul acquitted on Monday opposition journalist Mehmet Altan as well as two more public figures - Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak - who had been arrested over suspected links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, national media reported.

In February 2018, a court gave all the three people life sentences over alleged support for Gulen, who is accused by Ankara of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt. Later, the Constitutional Court ordered their release, but the Supreme Court left them jailed.

On Monday, the court decided to acquit Mehmet Altan, while Ahmet Altan and Ilicak faced 10.5 year and 8 year and 9 month suspended sentences, respectively, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The coup attempt, which mainly involved Turkish servicemen, took place across the country on July 15, 2016. Most of the struggle happened in the capital of Ankara and Istanbul. More than 240 Turkish citizens were killed and over 2,000 wounded during the unsuccessful military takeover. Ankara accused Gulen of masterminding the coup while the cleric refuted the allegations.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ankara Istanbul February July 2016 2018 Media All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Human Rights Watchdog Accuses Bangladesh of Unlawf ..

4 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes several ..

5 minutes ago

US Offers $20Mln for Information on Ex-FBI Agent T ..

5 minutes ago

Rights Group Says Social Reforms Under Saudi Crown ..

5 minutes ago

Nafees invites international tourists to visit Pak ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition APC decides to continue talks with govt ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.