Turkish Court Acquits Reporters Without Borders Member in Terrorism-Related Case - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) An Istanbul court acquitted on Wednesday Erol Onderoglu, a Reporters Without Borders representative in Turkey , freelance journalist Ahmet Nesin and the head of Turkey 's Human Rights Foundation, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, of terrorism propaganda charges, local media reported.

According to the Sozcu newspaper, the court also dropped the charges of supporting criminal activity against the defendants.

Onderoglu, Nesin, and Fincanci were arrested in June 2016, after taking part in a campaign to support the Ozgur Gundem newspaper, a Kurdish media outlet that was shut down by the government over its alleged ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is outlawed in Turkey.

The arrest raised concerns in the European Union and the United Nations. Fincanci and Onderoglu were later released but not freed of the charges.