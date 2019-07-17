UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Acquits Reporters Without Borders Member In Terrorism-Related Case - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

Turkish Court Acquits Reporters Without Borders Member in Terrorism-Related Case - Reports

An Istanbul court acquitted on Wednesday Erol Onderoglu, a Reporters Without Borders representative in Turkey, freelance journalist Ahmet Nesin and the head of Turkey's Human Rights Foundation, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, of terrorism propaganda charges, local media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) An Istanbul court acquitted on Wednesday Erol Onderoglu, a Reporters Without Borders representative in Turkey, freelance journalist Ahmet Nesin and the head of Turkey's Human Rights Foundation, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, of terrorism propaganda charges, local media reported.

According to the Sozcu newspaper, the court also dropped the charges of supporting criminal activity against the defendants.

Onderoglu, Nesin, and Fincanci were arrested in June 2016, after taking part in a campaign to support the Ozgur Gundem newspaper, a Kurdish media outlet that was shut down by the government over its alleged ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is outlawed in Turkey.

The arrest raised concerns in the European Union and the United Nations. Fincanci and Onderoglu were later released but not freed of the charges.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey European Union Istanbul June Criminals 2016 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Interest rate hike to bring a new wave of inflatio ..

11 minutes ago

Lok Virsa formally launches book on Pakistani cine ..

11 minutes ago

Govt determined to recover looted national wealth ..

11 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five truck ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Court Extends Arrest for 13 Ukrainian Sail ..

11 minutes ago

Three drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.