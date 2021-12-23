Turkish Court Again Rules to Keep Philanthropist Kavala in Custody Pending Trial - Reports

UrduPoint.com

An Istanbul criminal court ruled on Thursday to keep renowned Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala in custody ahead of a trial on coup-related charges, media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) An Istanbul criminal court ruled on Thursday to keep renowned Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala in custody ahead of a trial on coup-related charges, media reported.

The five-judge panel voted by a majority to keep the businessman and Kurdish minority rights defender behind bars during a monthly review, with one judge dissenting, the state-run news agency Anadolu said.

Kavala has been in jail for more than four years. He was arrested on charges of helping orchestrate a coup attempt in 2016 and financing anti-government protests that began in Istanbul's Gezi Park in 2013.

A demand by US and European ambassadors in October to free the 64-year-old caused a rift and threats of expulsions, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later reconsidered, saying he believed the diplomats' assurances that Turkish sovereign rights would be respected.

