(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A court in Turkey ruled to block a total of 136 websites, among them news agencies and their social media accounts, local media said.

The decision came to satisfy the request from the Turkish gendarmerie from July 16, Bianet.org news portal, which itself is among the web sources due to be blocked, reported.

The news portal added that the court had not provided it with any explanation.