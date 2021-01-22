UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Deals New Setback To Rights Leader Kavala

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:42 PM

Turkish court deals new setback to rights leader Kavala

An Istanbul court on Friday overturned the acquittal of leading rights defender Osman Kavala over 2013 anti-government protests, clearing the way for a new trial, local media reported

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :An Istanbul court on Friday overturned the acquittal of leading rights defender Osman Kavala over 2013 anti-government protests, clearing the way for a new trial, local media reported.

Kavala and eight other defendants were acquitted in February last year in connection with the nationwide demonstration, which delivered the first serious challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule.

But the 63-year-old was immediately re-arrested on fresh charges of espionage and involvement in a failed 2016 coup.

The official Anadolu news agency reported that the Istanbul appeals court overturned the acquittal of Kavala and eight other defendants, referring their case to a lower court.

Kavala's case is closely monitored by rights advocates for signs of a political thawing under Erdogan, who has clamped down on freedoms since surviving the coup attempt.

Kavala has been detained since October 2017 without a formal conviction and Turkish authorities refused to release him despite his acquittal last year.

He faces life in jail if convicted on charges linked to the 2016 coup attempt. The next hearing in the trial is scheduled for February 5.

Erdogan has personally targeted Kavala, once branding him as the "red Soros of Turkey".

The Parisian-born businessman was a founding member of philanthropist George Soros' Open Society Foundation in Turkey.

Erdogan has pledged to give Turkey's courts more independence in order to improve Ankara's relations with the European Union, but he has distanced himself from calls to free Kavala.

Related Topics

Hearing Turkey Jail European Union Kavala George Ankara Istanbul Independence Tayyip Erdogan February October 2017 2016 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Transfers are out of my hands, says Klopp

31 seconds ago

Environmental laws to be observed in River Ravi pr ..

33 seconds ago

US House to Send Impeachment Articles to Senate on ..

35 seconds ago

Survey Shows 66.1% of Russians Trust President Put ..

37 seconds ago

Berlin Seeks to Extradite First German Male IS Mil ..

3 minutes ago

KMC serves city by holding Marigold Festival: Murt ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.