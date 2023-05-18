UrduPoint.com

Turkish Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Journalist In Germany

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 11:36 PM

A Turkish court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist living in Germany, who is accused of degrading the Turkish state and insulting its president

PEN Berlin, the German branch of a British association of writers, demanded in a statement that Turkey immediately stop legal proceedings against its co-speaker, who is also a well-known contributor at the German daily Die Welt.

Yucel was detained in Turkey in 2017 and spent a year in custody before he was released pending trial. He flew to Germany and was sentenced in absentia in 2020 to almost three years in jail on charges of spreading pro-Kurdish propaganda.

