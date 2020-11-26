Turkish court jails 337 for life over 2016 coup bid: judicial sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Turkish court on Thursday jailed 337 former pilots and other suspects for life over a failed bid to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a court document obtained by AFP showed

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A Turkish court on Thursday jailed 337 former pilots and other suspects for life over a failed bid to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a court document obtained by AFP showed.

They were convicted of crimes including murder, violating the constitution and attempting to assassinate the president, according to the document provided by judicial sources before its official release.