UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Jails 337 For Life Over 2016 Coup Bid: Judicial Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

Turkish court jails 337 for life over 2016 coup bid: judicial sources

A Turkish court on Thursday jailed 337 former pilots and other suspects for life over a failed bid to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a court document obtained by AFP showed

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A Turkish court on Thursday jailed 337 former pilots and other suspects for life over a failed bid to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a court document obtained by AFP showed.

They were convicted of crimes including murder, violating the constitution and attempting to assassinate the president, according to the document provided by judicial sources before its official release.

Related Topics

Murder Tayyip Erdogan Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says she will take part in PDM's Mult ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Aware of West's Hostile Attempts t ..

2 minutes ago

Police net nine POs including four most wanted in ..

2 minutes ago

Muzaffargarh rescuers prepare for 4th national pro ..

2 minutes ago

Georgia hooker Mamukashvili dreams of Six Nations ..

2 minutes ago

England fly-half Ford starts against Wales

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.