Turkish Court Jails 7 Opposition Journalists Over Links to FETO - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) An Istanbul court has sentenced seven journalists of the Sozcu opposition newspaper to various prison terms on charges of having links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a movement led by US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, media reported on Friday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the seven journalists were sentenced to prison terms ranging between two and 3.5 years.

During the trial, the journalists rejected the charges, stating that the court had no evidence against them, and demanded a full acquittal.

The case against the owner of the newspaper, Burak Akbay, is being considered in a separate proceeding.

He reportedly faces 30 years in jail over terrorism charges.

Ankara has accused FETO of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt that left 251 people killed, and nearly 2,200 injured. Following the short-lived rebellion, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency as a necessary measure to counteract FETO supporters. Since then, over 50,000 citizens have been arrested � including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers. Tens of thousands more citizens accused of having ties with FETO have been dismissed or suspended.