UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Jails Istanbul Nightclub Gunman For Life - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Turkish Court Jails Istanbul Nightclub Gunman for Life - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A man accused of a deadly New Year's Eve shooting at a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Turkish media said.

The court in Istanbul gave Albulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, 40 life sentences plus an additional 1,368 years in prison for killing 39 people and wounding 69 others in an attack claimed by the Islamic state terror group (banned in Russia), according to the NTV channel.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Man Istanbul 2017 Media Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

58 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.