Turkish Court Jails Istanbul Nightclub Gunman for Life - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A man accused of a deadly New Year's Eve shooting at a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Turkish media said.

The court in Istanbul gave Albulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, 40 life sentences plus an additional 1,368 years in prison for killing 39 people and wounding 69 others in an attack claimed by the Islamic state terror group (banned in Russia), according to the NTV channel.