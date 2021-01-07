Turkish Court May Sentence Accused in Murder of Russian Envoy Karlov by Late January

The court in Turkey's capital Ankara which is presiding over the trial of the accused in the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov may hand out sentences in late January, Sputnik has learned

Thursday's hearing saw the defendant's lawyers deliver closing arguments and the repeated rejection of a request for release of the accused pending sentencing. If all defense arguments are concluded in the next session, dated January 29, the court may announce its decisions.

Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.

A total of 28 suspects stand accused in the case, including exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. The indictment says that the assassination was organized by Gulen's movement, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization and accuses of masterminding the failed governmental coup in Turkey in July 2016.

According to the court documents, Karlov's assassination was a provocation aimed at damaging Russia-Turkey relations.