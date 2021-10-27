Turkish Court Releases 7 Russians, Charged With Forest Arson, on Their Own Recognizance

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) A court of Turkey's Antalya released seven Russians, arrested earlier on suspicion of forest arson, on recognizance not to leave, the Russian Consulate General told Sputnik.

"Today, on the basis of a petition from lawyers, the judge made a decision to release from custody seven Russian citizens suspected of setting fire to a forest in the vicinity of Antalya.

The consulate general has not yet received an official notification of the court's decision. According to representatives of the defense, the Russians were released on recognizance not to leave until the end of the trial," the diplomatic mission's spokesperson said.