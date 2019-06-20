Turkish Court Sentences 17 People to Life Imprisonment Over Coup Attempt - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A Turkish court sentenced 17 people to life imprisonment over alleged involvement in an attempted coup in 2016 and links to the movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen, referred to as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara , local media reported Thursday.

The judges in Ankara issued a total of 141 aggravated life sentences to 17 alleged members of the so-called "Peace at Home Council," a sub-group of the FETO, the Anadolu Agency said, citing unnamed judicial sources.

The Turkish government has long been accusing Gulen and all affiliated organizations of attempts to orchestrate a coup in Turkey. In particular, following the short-lived rebellion on July 15, 2016, thousands were arrested among them state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their suspected links to the group. Gulen, who lives in exile in the United States, has denied the accusations.