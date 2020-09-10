Turkish Court Sentences 5 Journalists to Jail Over Disclosing Secret Information - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A Turkish court has sentenced to jail five journalists over disclosure of classified information related to an intelligence service, Turkey's media reported.

Eight Turkish journalists - Baris Terkoglu, Hulya Kilinc, Eren Ekinci, Baris Pehlivan from the OdaTV broadcaster; Ferhat Celik, Aydin Keser from the Yeni Yasam newspaper; Erk Acarer and Murat Agirel from the Yenicag newspaper - have published surnames of the employees of the National Intelligence Organization, who have been killed in Libya.

After that, Istanbul's public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings against the journalists.

On Wednesday, the court acquitted Terkoglu and Ekinci, sentenced Pehlivan and Kilinc to three years and nine months in jail each, as well as jailed Agirel, Celik and Keser for four years and eight months in prison each, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

Pehlivan, Kilinc and Agirel have been freed on parole, while the case of Acarer has been separated and would be separately considered by the court.