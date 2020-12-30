UrduPoint.com
Turkish Court Sentences 92 Soldiers To Life Imprisonment Over 2016 Coup Attempt - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Turkish Court Sentences 92 Soldiers to Life Imprisonment Over 2016 Coup Attempt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A court in Ankara sentenced on Wednesday 92 members of the military, including former high-ranking officials, to life imprisonment over their role in a coup attempt in 2016, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In total, 80 defendants were given life sentences without parole, while 12 others, including former brigadier general Adam Boduroglu and 11 colonels, were sentenced to life in jail with the right to parole.

In addition, over 20 former army personnel received sentences ranging from 12-19 years in jail, and another nine defendants were acquitted.

Ankara has long been accusing the network of supporters of the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, which Ankara labels the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, of the attempt to orchestrate the 2016 coup in Turkey that left more than 250 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. Following the short-lived rebellion, thousands were arrested ” among them state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers ” and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended over their alleged links to FETO.

