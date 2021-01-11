UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Sentences Famous Preacher To 1,075 Years In Prison - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Turkish Court Sentences Famous Preacher to 1,075 Years in Prison - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) An Istanbul court sentenced famous Islamic preacher Adnan Oktar, who was accused under a number of articles, to 1,075-year imprisonment, media reported on Monday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, Oktar was arrested in July 2018 and was accused of creating a criminal organization, the sexual abuse of children, sexual harassment, sexual relations with minors, kidnapping, rape, blackmail, the illegal imprisonment of people, military and political espionage, fraud through the use of religious beliefs and feelings of people, the violation of privacy, the falsification of documents and other crimes.

In total, 236 people, including Oktar, were involved in the case, and received various prison sentences.

Oktar, also known as Harun Yahya, is a Turkish writer and an Islamic creationist. Oktar is the author of over 300 books on political, religious and popular science issues, that are translated into 76 languages.

In 1986, Oktar was arrested on charges of attempting to use religion or religious feelings to partially change the social, economic or political structure of a secular state. However, the court dismissed the charges, after which Oktar was acquitted and released from custody.

Several Turkish media has reported that Oktar was the leader of a pseudo-Islamic cult where sexual slavery and group sex are practiced.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Istanbul July Criminals 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

4 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

13 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

21 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in l ..

37 minutes ago

Palestine Registers Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Aga ..

25 minutes ago

Double blind murder case solved, criminal held in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.