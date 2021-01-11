Turkish Court Sentences Famous Preacher to 1,075 Years in Prison - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) An Istanbul court sentenced famous Islamic preacher Adnan Oktar, who was accused under a number of articles, to 1,075-year imprisonment, media reported on Monday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, Oktar was arrested in July 2018 and was accused of creating a criminal organization, the sexual abuse of children, sexual harassment, sexual relations with minors, kidnapping, rape, blackmail, the illegal imprisonment of people, military and political espionage, fraud through the use of religious beliefs and feelings of people, the violation of privacy, the falsification of documents and other crimes.

In total, 236 people, including Oktar, were involved in the case, and received various prison sentences.

Oktar, also known as Harun Yahya, is a Turkish writer and an Islamic creationist. Oktar is the author of over 300 books on political, religious and popular science issues, that are translated into 76 languages.

In 1986, Oktar was arrested on charges of attempting to use religion or religious feelings to partially change the social, economic or political structure of a secular state. However, the court dismissed the charges, after which Oktar was acquitted and released from custody.

Several Turkish media has reported that Oktar was the leader of a pseudo-Islamic cult where sexual slavery and group sex are practiced.