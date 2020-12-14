Turkish Court Sentences Former Mayor to 9 Years in Prison on Terrorism Charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Mayor Rojda Nazlier was sentenced on Monday to nine years in prison for her affiliation to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Turkish media reported

Nazlier was the mayor of the Kocakoy district of the eastern Diyarbakir province from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). She was arrested on October 11, 2019, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The pro-Kurdish HDP is accused of having links to the PKK by the Turkish government. The Turkish Interior Ministry arrested 25 mayors from HDP in 2019 and appointed state officials to 38 municipalities in Northern Kurdistan.

The HDP won local elections in 65 municipalities.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region and is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict since it started in 1984.

PKK declared 5 unilateral truces during the 30 years of the Kurdish-Turkish confrontation. The party proclaimed in 2015 that a further truce with Turkey was impossible amid the Turkish army's operations against Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq.