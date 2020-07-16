UrduPoint.com
Turkish Court Sentences Welt Reporter Yucel In Absentia To Over 2 Years In Prison- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:32 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A Turkish court in absentia sentenced German-Turkish reporter of Die Welt newspaper Deniz Yucel, who was arrested in 2017, to two years and nine months in prison over charges of spreading propaganda about terrorism, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Turkish Anadolu news agency, prosecutors demanded that Yucel be imprisoned for a term from 4 years and 3 months to 15 years and 3 months. Other accusations made against the journalist include incitement of hatred and hostility among the population.

The verdict was delivered in absentia, as Yucel is now living in Germany.

Yucel was arrested in Istanbul in February 2017 over alleged links to terrorist organizations and propaganda dissemination. German officials have repeatedly called for the journalist to be freed. The reporter was released from custody a year later. Yucel 's arrest and imprisonment triggered tensions in relations between Berlin and Ankara before his release and return to Germany.

