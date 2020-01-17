Turkish Court Sets Next Hearing in Russian Ambassador Karlov Murder Case for March

A court in Ankara on Friday kept in custody all those accused of a role in the killing of a Russian ambassador to Turkey and set the next hearing for March, a Sputnik correspondent said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) A court in Ankara on Friday kept in custody all those accused of a role in the killing of a Russian ambassador to Turkey and set the next hearing for March, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty police officer at a photo show in Ankara on December 19, 2016. The gunman was killed by other officers.

The court has been trying 28 suspects, several of them in absentia, since January of last year.

The accused again denied complicity in the diplomat's murder, while their lawyers complained about the length of the trial and argued that there was no evidence that implicated their defendants.

US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen is one of those on trial for Karlov's assassination. He is accused of heading a network that Ankara also blamed for staging a failed coup in July 2016 to depose the Turkish president. The cleric denied both claims.