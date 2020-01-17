UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Sets Next Hearing In Russian Ambassador Karlov Murder Case For March

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Turkish Court Sets Next Hearing in Russian Ambassador Karlov Murder Case for March

A court in Ankara on Friday kept in custody all those accused of a role in the killing of a Russian ambassador to Turkey and set the next hearing for March, a Sputnik correspondent said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) A court in Ankara on Friday kept in custody all those accused of a role in the killing of a Russian ambassador to Turkey and set the next hearing for March, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty police officer at a photo show in Ankara on December 19, 2016. The gunman was killed by other officers.

The court has been trying 28 suspects, several of them in absentia, since January of last year.

The accused again denied complicity in the diplomat's murder, while their lawyers complained about the length of the trial and argued that there was no evidence that implicated their defendants.

US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen is one of those on trial for Karlov's assassination. He is accused of heading a network that Ankara also blamed for staging a failed coup in July 2016 to depose the Turkish president. The cleric denied both claims.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Police Russia Turkey Lawyers Ankara January March July December 2016 Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Unity vital for early success of liberation strugg ..

2 minutes ago

U-21 Snooker Jr C'ship kicks off

6 minutes ago

Nurses' role commendable for services to humanity: ..

6 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Additional Deputy Commissioner for devi ..

6 minutes ago

UK Treasury Expands Asset Freeze to Entire Hezboll ..

6 minutes ago

More than 8 in 10 Black Americans Consider Trump a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.